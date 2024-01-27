Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Welcome!, we invite you to indulge in our flavorful menu. You can visit us at our locations or place your order online!
At Tacos Padrisimo, we have been operating the food truck in Kissimmee for more than five years located in World foodtrucks. We recently expanded our offer to Winter Garden in a casual dine-in location, always in our efforts to offer a little piece of the rich Mexican culture through our dishes.
We take pride in using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create authentic Mexican dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. From our birria tacos to traditional asada tacos, pastor, quesadillas, burritos, we've got something for everyone.
Do you have dietary concerns? Questions about an upcoming event? Drop us a line, and we'll get back to you soon.
1025 Dillard Street, Winter Garden, Florida 34787, United States
Open today
12:00 pm – 08:00 pm
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
5805 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34746, United States
Open today
12:00 pm – 11:00 pm
At any location, 10 tacos chicken, pastor or carnitas for 22$
